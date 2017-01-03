Cowboys' Tony Romo: Throws TD pass in Week 17

Romo played for only one series in Week 17's loss to the Eagles but made it count, completing three of four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

He showed no rust whatsoever despite having not played a regular season game since Thanksgiving last season, and Romo should head into the playoffs as the Cowboys' primary backup behind Dak Prescott. Expect Romo to be in another uniform next year, but it looks like he can still be a productive QB in the NFL -- for however many games he can stay healthy, at least.