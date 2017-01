Smith is not scheduled to have any surgeries this offseason, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith missed three games this season due to back and knee problems, but those ailments have healed enough for the offensive tackle to rule out needing surgery this offseason. In fact, Smith said his back is already feeling better, and with a few months for his sprained MCL to heal, Smith should be good to go when the Cowboys reconvene for the 2017 campaign.