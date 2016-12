Smith (knee) will likely sit out Sunday's contest against Philadelphia, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith sprained his MCL in Sunday's game against Detroit and was forced to exit the contest as a result. Dallas already has clinched the No.1 seed in the playoffs and has no reason to rush Smith back. He's expected to be ready for the divisional round of the playoffs. Emmett Cleary will likely see a spot start in Smith's place.