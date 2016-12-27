Smith (knee) did not appear to be in discomfort after the game Monday night, Ed Werder of ESPN.com reports.

Smith said the knee issue that sidelined him for the game has been something he has been dealing with recently, although it does not appear to be too severe. The Cowboys, who have secured the the top spot in the NFC playoffs, could play it safe and give the veteran lineman some extra time as they prepare for their Week 17 showdown with the Eagles. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the week.