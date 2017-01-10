Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Expected to play Sunday
According to owner Jerry Jones, Crawford (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Crawford missed Week 17's loss to the Eagles due to a shoulder aliment, but given the extra week off, the defensive tackle should be ready to return to the field this Sunday. Look for more updates to come throughout the practice week, as the Cowboys are dealing with several injuries on the defensive line.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Inactive Monday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Nursing shoulder and hamstring injuries•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: To sit out of practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: To get MRI Monday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Records two tackles Week 1•