According to owner Jerry Jones, Crawford (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Crawford missed Week 17's loss to the Eagles due to a shoulder aliment, but given the extra week off, the defensive tackle should be ready to return to the field this Sunday. Look for more updates to come throughout the practice week, as the Cowboys are dealing with several injuries on the defensive line.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola