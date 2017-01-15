Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Listed as active Sunday
Crawford (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Packers, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Crawford is thus slated to return to action following a two-game absence. He figures to move back into his starting role at defensive end, an assignment that gave him a modest degree of IDP utility in 2016. Crawford finished up the season with 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games.
