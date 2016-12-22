Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Nursing shoulder and hamstring injuries
The Cowboys' official practice report states Crawford missed Thursday's practice due to shoulder and hamstring injuries, per David Helman of the team's official site.
Crawford was previously believed to be tending to a knee injury in addition to his shoulder woes, but it's now clear he is actually dealing with a hamstring issue (and not anything to do with his knee). Nonetheless, Crawford was unable to practice Thursday and appears as if he'll be questionable to play in Monday's game against the Lions.
