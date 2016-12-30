Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Ruled out Sunday
Crawford (shoulder) was ruled out of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
With nothing to gain by winning Sunday's game, the Cowboys will shut Crawford down in order to preserve his health for the playoffs.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Inactive Monday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Nursing shoulder and hamstring injuries•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: To sit out of practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: To get MRI Monday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Records two tackles Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Goes through individual work•