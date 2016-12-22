Crawford is dealing with both a knee and shoulder injury and is slated to sit out practice on Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Crawford underwent an MRI on Monday, but the team has yet to release what the results indicated. They have, however, specified that he's dealing with both a knee and shoulder injury, which are giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of practice Thursday. The Cowboys don't play until Monday against the Lions, so he'll have a few extra days to undergo additional recovery. That said, he can be considered questionable for the time being until further information is provided.