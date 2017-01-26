Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Crawford underwent shoulder surgery on Thursday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Crawford had surgery on his right rotator cuff last offseason and had surgery on his left shoulder Thursday. He dealt with shoulder, back, and hamstring injuries throughout the year but he's expected to be recovered in time for offseason practices.
