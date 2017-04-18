The Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Martin's rookie contract, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Selected 16th overall in the 2014 draft, Martin immediately became one of the top guards in the league. It was a simple decision for the Cowboys to pick up his $9.3 million option, as he's started all 48 possible games through three seasons while playing at an elite level. The team will look to sign him to a long-term extension either this offseason or next.