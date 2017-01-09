Samuel, a running back/wide receiver from Ohio State, will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Samuel (5-foot-11, 197 pounds) doesn't have a defined position, as he began his Ohio State career at running back but later switched into a role that more resembled a wide receiver, though still with plenty of backfield reps. He was highly effective in whatever role he was used in -- he notably started a game over Ezekiel Elliott as a freshman in 2014, and by 2016 he was the leading pass-catching threat for the Buckeyes. Samuel finished his Ohio State career with 1,286 yards (7.5 YPC) and 15 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 107 catches for 1,249 yards (11.7 YPR) and nine touchdowns. He appears quite athletic on film, so a strong Combine showing is the expectation. If Samuel hits it out of the park at the Combine, we wouldn't rule him out as a candidate to appear in the first round. This wide receiver class is not especially strong at the top, so Samuel's in a favorable market for his skill set. Particularly given the memorable success of Tyreek Hill, a player used on offense similarly to how Samuel was at Ohio State, it's easy enough to imagine a few teams convincing themselves a player like Samuel is the ticket to taking their offense to the next level. For now, though, he's a safe Day 2 projection. Prospective investors in dynasty formats may want to keep his positional ambiguity in mind -- he arguably would have more value with wide receiver eligibility than running back, but there's a chance he gets listed as a running back on an NFL depth chart.