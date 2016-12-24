Daily Fantasy Football Week 16 DFS advice: Time for Bortles?

Week 16 Rankings: Standard | PPR

Each Sunday in this spot I'll list my top five plays at each position. I'll also offer cash lineups.

We also have an added bonus of projected ownership, thanks to UFCollective. I'm just highlighting a few I found interesting, but if you're interested in all of their ownership projections, you can sign up here.

The lineups below are cash lineups, and ownership doesn't matter as much in cash games. Where it does matter is in building tournament lineups. Low-owned players who score well are gold in that format.

So after my top five, I'll give you my favorite player that UFCollective is projecting below five percent ownership. Let's get to it:

QB

1. Drew Brees (FD $8,500, DK $7,400)

2. Blake Bortles (FD $6,200, DK $5,000)

3. Philip Rivers (FD $8,200, DK $6,900)

4. Tom Brady (FD $9,000, DK $7,700)

5. Cam Newton (FD $7,900, DK $6,600)

We get back to normal at quarterback this week ... almost. Drew Brees has a great floor and ceiling at home against Tampa Bay, plus he's cheaper than Brady everywhere so that makes him a pretty easy choice for me as the top option, but my spreadsheet disagreed.

Upon the first run of my spreadsheet this week (and every subsequent run), Blake Bortles was the top quarterback option on both sites. Yes, part of that is due to matchup. Part of it is due to upside. But most of is just that Bortles price is too low relative to his performance this year. I've spent 2016 bashing the guy, but he'll be one of my most owned QBs in tournaments this week.

FanDuel Contrarian: Blake Bortles (3.50 percent)

DraftKings Contrarian: Cam Newton (2.92 percent)

RB

1. Jordan Howard (FD $7,200, DK $6,300)

2. DeMarco Murray (FD $8,400, DK $7,000)

3. LeSean McCoy (FD $9,100, DK $9,000)

4. Latavius Murray (FD $7,300, DK $6,200)

5. Rob Kelley (FD $5,800, DK $5,200)

With Le'Veon Bell playing on Sunday and David Johnson facing the Seahawks, the running back rankings look a little bit strange this week. Jordan Howard is my favorite on both sites, he's been outstanding against virtually any type of mathchup this year, and Washington's run defense is not good at all. Howard's volume is secure and he has an excellent shot at a touchdown.

I'll pair him with Murray on DraftKings, because of his reduced price, but on FanDuel it's a it trickier. One player I think is severely underpriced is Rob Kelley, who is coming off of a nightmare performance. I don't hate the idea of playing Howard and Kelley in the same lineup either.

FanDuel Contrarian: Rob Kelley (3.30 percent)

DraftKings Contrarian: Doug Martin (4.29 percent)

WR

1. Mike Evans (FD $8,900, DK $8,500)

2. T.Y. Hilton (FD $7,600, DK $7,800)

3. Michael Thomas (FD $6,900, DK $6,000)

4. Malcolm Mitchell (FD $6,100, DK $5,200)

5. Michael Crabtree (FD 6,200, DK $6,100)

I think Evans and Hilton are pretty obvious choices for the top two spots with A.J. Green being ruled out and Julio Jones in his first game back from injury. And according to projected ownership, everyone is going to play Michael Thomas, so that's not controversial either. I'm kind of surprised more people aren't excited about Malcolm Mitchell, though.

Mitchell had four good games in a row before laying one egg against the best secondary in football. Now he gets arguably the worst secondary in a game where basically everyone has Tom Brady as a top three quarterback. You get Mitchell at a discounted price and apparently discounted ownership as well. I'm in.

FanDuel contrarian play: Willie Snead (4.30 percent)

DraftKings contrarian play: Kelvin Benjamin (1.14 percent)

TE

1. Greg Olsen (FD $6,800, DK $5,200)

2. Cameron Brate (FD $5,600, DK $3,900)

3. Antonio Gates (FD $5,400, DK $4,400)

4. Hunter Henry (FD $5,300, DK $3,500)

5. Charles Clay (FD $4,500, DK $3,200)

I don't like tight end at all this week so I'm mostly playing it safe with Greg Olsen against Atlanta. Olsen has snapped out of his funk the past two weeks, but he still hasn't reached the end zone. Hopefully that scoreless streak ends this week.

If you don't want to play it safe I feel pretty confident that one of the Chargers tight ends is going to have a big week this week. Guessing which one is not an easy task. Gates plays more snaps and is more likely to be heavily targeted, but Henry is now the better route runner and pass catcher.

FanDuel contrarian play: Hunter Henry (2.10 percent)

DraftKings contrarian play: Charles Clay (2.67 percent)

DST

1. New England Patriots (FD $5,000, DK $3,600)

2. San Diego Chargers (FD $4,900, DK $3,400)

3. Tennessee Titans (FD $4,900, DK $3,400)

4. Houston Texans (FD $4,500, DK $3,100)

5. Seattle Seahawks (FD $5,000, DK $3,700)

It may look silly to tout Bortles and then list the Titans in my top-five defenses, but have you watched Bortles play? It's not hard at all to imagine a game where he throws for 300 yards and three scores but also gets sacked three times and throws a pick six. The Titans are not a cash play, but they're a great tournament option.

FanDuel contrarian play: Houston Texans (2.50 percent)

DraftKings contrarian play: Tennessee Titans (4.55 percent)

Kicker

Thankfully you don't have to use kickers on DraftKings -- I wish FanDuel would follow suit and #BanKickers. Until they do, I'll list one option from each price range. Don't overthink it.

Matt Bryant ($5,200)

Nick Novak ($4,800)

Steven Hauschka ($4,800)

Ryan Succop ($4,500)

FanDuel Cash Lineup

QB Drew Brees $8,500

RB Jordan Howard $7,200

RB Latavius Murray $7,300

WR Mike Evans $8,900

WR T.Y. Hilton $7,600

WR Michael Thomas $6,900

TE Charles Clay $4,500

K Ryan Succop $4,500

DST Houston Texans $4,500

DraftKings Cash Lineup

QB Drew Brees $7,400

RB DeMarco Murray $7,000

RB Jordan Howard $6,300

WR T.Y. Hilton $7,800

WR Michael Thomas $6,000

WR Marqise Lee $4,300

TE Vernon Davis $3,000

FLEX Frnk Gore $4,800

DST San Diego Chargers $3,400

DraftKings Tournament Lineup

QB Drew Brees $7,400

RB Rob Kelley $5,200

RB Doug Martin $5,400

WR Mike Evans $8,500

WR Brandin Cooks $6,800

WR Willie Snead $5,500

TE Cameron Brate $3,900

FLEX Martellus Bennett $4,100

DST Houston Texans $3,100

FanDuel Tournament Lineup

QB Blake Bortles $6,200

RB Latavius Murray $7,300

RB Jordan Howard $7,200

WR Mike Evans $8,900

WR T.Y. Hilton $7,600

WR Allen Robinson $5,600

TE Greg Olsen $6,800

K Steven Hauschka $4,800

DST San Diego Chargers $4,900