Cook, a running back from Florida State, will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cook, listed at 5-foot-10, 213 pounds, is a likely first-round pick and our currently top-ranked dynasty asset in the upcoming draft. There are further determinations to be made at the Combine, but for now Cook looks like the top running back in the draft, even over LSU's Leonard Fournette, mostly because of superior lateral explosiveness and greater schematic versatility. Whereas Fournette is a bit linear and generally needs a fullback to function optimally, Cook's skill set and athletic dimensions appear almost beyond criticism. Indeed, his film shows speed, balance, quickness and burst so abundant that there's reason to think he'll kill it in whatever athletic testing he takes part in before the draft. In 38 career games Cook ran for 4,464 yards (6.5 YPC) and 46 touchdowns while catching 79 passes for 935 yard (11.8 YPR) and two touchdowns. Cook's shrieking big-play ability has led some to label him as a speed back, but Cook shows the anchor strength and leg drive to break tackles in the NFL at a high frequency, too. A safe comparison for now would probably be Clinton Portis, but Cook has the chance to earn himself an even more favorable comparison and a spot in the first 10 picks if he meets expectations at the Combine.