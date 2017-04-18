Dan Williams: Let go by Raiders
Williams was released by the Raiders on Tuesday.
Williams spent the past two seasons in Oakland, recording 65 tackles and 1.5 sacks through 32 games. The 29-year-old should attract the attention of at least a handful of teams as training camp nears.
