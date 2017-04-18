Dan Williams: Released by Raiders
Williams was released by the Raiders on Tuesday.
Williams spent the past two seasons in Oakland, recording 65 tackles and 1.5 sacks through 32 games. The 29-year-old should attract the attention of at least a handful of teams as training camp nears.
