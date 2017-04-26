Jennings was waived by the Jets on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Jennings didn't see the field at all in 2016 after playing four games for Cleveland in 2015. His release won't impact the Jets' receiver depth chart. Jennings will be a free agent if he clears waivers.

