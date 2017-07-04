Darrelle Revis: Hoping to continue career in 2017
Revis is hoping to continue his playing career in 2017, Alex Butler of United Press International reports.
Revis -- who'll turn 32 in July -- was cut by the Jets in February following one of the worst seasons of his career. He's been training in Florida this offseason and said he's willing to move to safety if need be, but the fact of the matter is ESPN's Rich Cimini reported in May that a group of NFL officials said the consensus is that there's no market for the veteran cornerback due to his significant decline in 2016 and "whispers about his commitment." On the bright side for Revis, he's still guaranteed $6 million from the Jets this season even if he doesn't play.
