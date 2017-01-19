Njoku, a tight end from Miami (FL), was projected to the Titans at the 18th pick by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

Njoku, listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, caught 43 passes for 698 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore last year, and he's a viable candidate to be the first tight end selected in the draft. Njoku possesses highly unusual athleticism and might end up with some lofty comparisons before the pre-draft process is over -- he high-jumped just under seven feet coming out of high school, and on tape he shows the ability to rapidly cover ground. He also appears to have an unusually big wingspan for someone of his height. Njoku pretty much can't block -- at least not at his current build -- so he might see a higher routes-run to snap ratio than most tight ends. Njoku somewhat resembles Marques Colston at a glance, though there's been no mainstream discussion of him playing wide receiver in the NFL. He in any case has the build and presumed athleticism to project as a high-upside fantasy asset in the NFL.