DeAngelo Williams: Still wants to play
Williams said he wants to play in the NFL this season, ESPN.com reports.
The Steelers seem content with some combination of James Conner (hamstring), Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint serving as the backups to Le'Veon Bell (knee). The 34-year-old Williams might get a call from his former team if one of those players suffers a serious injury, but in all likelihood he'll need to find a new team in order to continue his career. After averaging 4.5 yards on 200 carries and 7.8 yards on 47 targets in 2015, he dropped off to 3.5 yards on 98 carries and 4.4 yards on 27 targets in nine games last season. Continuing his career might mean accepting a job with a team that wants him to battle for a roster spot.
