Watson, the starting quarterback for Clemson, led his team to a National Championship victory over Alabama on Monday.

Playing against a historically great Alabama defense, Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while running for 43 yards and a fourth touchdown. It was the perfect conclusion to an immensely impressive college career, and now Watson heads into the draft a near lock for the first round and a viable candidate to go first overall. Watson isn't the prototype at 6-foot-2 and around 215 pounds, but his combination of adept downfield passing and dangerous running skills give reason to think he can pose a rare big-play threat at the NFL level. Watson finishes his Clemson career with a completion percentage of 67.4, totaling 10,168 yards (8.4 YPA), 90 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, while adding 1,929 yards (4.4 YPC) and 26 touchdowns on the ground over the course of 38 games. He was notably dominant in postseason games, and against Alabama in particular he enjoyed success no other quarterback has approached in recent memory. It's predictable that anonymous scouts will express skepticism of Watson, be it because of the lazy narrative that he's a 'running quarterback' or because he played in a Clemson offense that bears little resemblance to pro-style schemes. Watson will also catch criticism for his interception total -- he threw 30 over his final 30 career games -- but with a towering touchdown count and two National Championship appearances to show for it, it's easy enough to argue that Watson makes it pay off when he takes risks. He'll compete with the likes of DeShone Kizer and Mitch Trubisky for the distinction of first selection among quarterbacks. Given his statistical dominance and the good bet he shows well at the Combine, Watson makes a lot of sense for a Browns organization that placed a clear emphasis on production and workout metrics in its most recent draft class. Watson received an invitation to the Senior Bowl, but it's unclear whether he'll participate.