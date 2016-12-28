Hendy signed with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins promoted Hendy from their practice squad to the 53-man roster after starting safety Isa Abdul-Quddus (shoulder) landed on season-ending IR. Along with Abdul-Quddus, the Dolphins are also without their other starting safety, Reshad Jones (shoulder), for the remainder of the season, so the Dolphins will likely be forced to get by with Michael Thomas and Baccari Rambo as their primary options at the position. Hendy is only expected to fill a depth role.