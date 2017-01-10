Branch ended the 2016 season with 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Branch provided a better pass rush than expected this season. He was certainly helped by the presence of Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake but still took advantage of a situation that other players did not. He is a restricted free agent in March and could find a better payday for a team other than Miami.

