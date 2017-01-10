Dolphins' Andre Branch: Solid contributor for Miami
Branch ended the 2016 season with 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Branch provided a better pass rush than expected this season. He was certainly helped by the presence of Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake but still took advantage of a situation that other players did not. He is a restricted free agent in March and could find a better payday for a team other than Miami.
More News
-
Dolphins' Andre Branch: Has been impressive•
-
Dolphins' Andre Branch: Joins Dolphins on one-year deal•
-
Jaguars aiming for DE Andre Branch to return by Week 4•
-
Jaguars enter Week 17 relatively healthy•
-
Jaguars' Roy Miller, Andre Branch unable to practice Tuesday•
-
Jaguars list Week 16 inactives vs. Titans•