Franks made two huge field goals in the Dolphins 34-31 overtime win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Franks kicked the game tying 55-yard FG with just .06 seconds remaining in the game. Not only was the kick his longest of the season but it came in windy conditions and with the FG unit having to rush onto the field after the offense couldn't stop the clock. The game winning kick was a much easier shot as it came from only 27 yards out.