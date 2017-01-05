Franks didn't attempt a field goal but converted two extra points in the Dolphins' season finale Sunday against the Patriots.

Franks wasn't needed for a field goal for the third time in the past seven games, which comes as little surprise considering Miami has attempted the fewest in the league all season. Coupled with his dismal 71-percent accuracy (29th in the NFL), Franks doesn't appear to be a trustworthy fantasy option for Sunday's postseason matchup with the Steelers.