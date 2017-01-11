Franks finished the 2016 season 16-for-21 on his field goal attempts.

That comes out to a 76.2 percent success rate, which is well below the norm in today's NFL. Franks has a big leg but only attempted two field goals over 50 yards this season, which could make one ask if the coaching staff just doesn't trust him. Franks was 41-for-42 on extra point attempts, but that won't be enough to solidify his job for next season.

