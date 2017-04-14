Young (undisclosed) is back to full health, Omar Kelly of The Sun-Sentinel reports.

Young didn't play a single game in 2016, as he spent the entire season on the Saints' non-football injury list with an unspecified ailment. The Dolphins likely wouldn't have signed him to a deal this offseason if he wasn't back in shape.

