Dolphins' Avery Young: Returns to full health
Young (undisclosed) is back to full health, Omar Kelly of The Sun-Sentinel reports.
Young didn't play a single game in 2016, as he spent the entire season on the Saints' non-football injury list with an unspecified ailment. The Dolphins likely wouldn't have signed him to a deal this offseason if he wasn't back in shape.
