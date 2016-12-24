Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Active Saturday
McCain (knee/hand) is active for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo.
McCain was able to practice in full during the week and likely won't be limited Saturday. He's expected start opposite Tony Lippett once again.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Logs three tackles in Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Sees expanded role in Saturday's win•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Suffers concussion•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Activated from PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Placed on PUP•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Doesn't practice Wednesday•