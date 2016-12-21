Maxwell's (ankle) status for Saturday's game against the Bills remains up in the air, ESPN reports.

Maxwell is nursing a sprained ankle, and according to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the corner is "50/50" to play Saturday. If Maxwell, the Dolphins' top cornerback, is held out, rookie Xavien Howard would likely start in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola