Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: '50/50' to play Saturday
Maxwell's (ankle) status for Saturday's game against the Bills remains up in the air, ESPN reports.
Maxwell is nursing a sprained ankle, and according to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the corner is "50/50" to play Saturday. If Maxwell, the Dolphins' top cornerback, is held out, rookie Xavien Howard would likely start in his place.
More News
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Injures ankle Saturday•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Expected to follow Brandon Marshall all over the field•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Doesn't start Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Returns to practice Monday•