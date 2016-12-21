Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Maxwell (ankle) wasn't able to practice Tuesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Maxwell injured the ankle early in the game Saturday versus the Jets. His ankle is getting better, but he is still questionable to play this Saturday versus Buffalo. The ankle still has swelling in it, but Maxwell is not in a boot, brace, or cast. He could play versus Buffalo if the swelling subsides and he can withstand the pain.
