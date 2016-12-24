Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Inactive Saturday
Maxwell (ankle) is inactive for Saturday's matchup with the Bills.
Maxwell faced a tough recovery in a short week after injuring his ankle last Sunday. Xavien Howard or Bobby McCain will likely start in Maxwell's place.
