Maxwell (ankle) took part in team stretches before leaving practice with athletic trainers Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Maxwell was inactive last week against the Bills and it doesn't seem likely he'll be ready in time for Sunday's tilt with the Patriots. The Dolphins may decide to rest the cornerback this week to ensure his health for the playoffs. However, nothing is official yet, so look for more updates to come in the next couple of days. If he is ruled out, Xavien Howard would likely draw the start Sunday.