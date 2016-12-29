Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Out Sunday
Maxwell (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's tilt with the Patriots, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Maxwell will miss his second straight contest due to an ankle aliment. The veteran cornerback will opt to rest Sunday in the hopes of being able to return for the Dolphins wild card playoff matchup next week. Look for Xavien Howard to get the spot start on Sunday in Maxwell's absence.
