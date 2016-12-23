Maxwell (ankle) is considered doubtful to play Saturday versus the Bills, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Maxwell left the game last Saturday due to the ankle injury and the week off just hasn't been enough time for him to recover. The Dolphins secondary will be stretched pretty thin without their best cornerback. Xavien Howard should start in his place.

