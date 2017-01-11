Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Ties career high in sacks
Wake finished the 2016 season with 11.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and an interception.
Wake had a terrific season, especially considering he was coming off the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2015 campaign. He could be in the running for NFL Comeback Player of the Year and should continue to give the Dolphins that edge rusher that every team is looking for next year.
