Williams rushed twice for five yards and caught three of four targets for 23 yards during the Dolphins' season finale Sunday versus the Patriots.

Despite checking in as the No. 2 running back on the Dolphins' depth chart, Williams saw less carries than No. 3 option Kenyan Drake in each of the season's last three games. While it isn't clear if Drake is in line to take over Williams' spot, the gap between the two certainly appears to be shrinking. No matter, both players represent risky fantasy options for Sunday's postseason matchup with the Steelers.