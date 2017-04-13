Dolphins' Damien Williams: Visits Patriots
Williams recently visited with the Patriots, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
This doesn't look like much of a fit, with the Patriots in the market for a power runner to join a backfield that already includes Dion Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden. Williams is valued mostly for his receiving skills and special teams contributions, which would make him redundant on the current New England roster. The Patriots may just be gathering information in an effort to learn more about him for the future. Williams doesn't seem to have drawn much interest since the Dolphins gave him a one-year, $1.797 million restricted free agent tender in early March.
