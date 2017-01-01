Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Posts 45 receiving yards in Week 17 loss
Parker brought in five of seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots.
Parker had a relatively quiet day in the blowout loss, althouh he did check in second on the team in receptions. While Parker certainly flashed some big-play ability this season, he closes out the regular portion of the campaign on a bit of a quiet note, having posted 45 yards receiving or less in four of the last five games. However, he figures to still be counted on as a deep threat in the postseason alongside fellow speedster Kenny Stills.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Scores long touchdown in overtime victory•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Only one reception Saturday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Held to 14 yards receiving Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Active in Week 14 versus Cardinals•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices fully, but listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Continues to practice in limited fashion•