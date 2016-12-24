Parker hauled in four of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-31 overtime victory over the Bills.

Parker reaped the benefits of some incompetent tackling on the part of the Bills on his 56-yard score early in the third quarter, his fourth touchdown of the season. Parker's four catches were the most he'd tallied since Week 11 versus the Rams, while his 21.3 YPC matched his second-highest figure in that category this season. Parker will look to close out the regular season on a positive note against the Patriots on New Year's Day.