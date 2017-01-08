Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Tallies 55 receiving yards in wild-card loss
Parker secured four of six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 30-12 wild-card loss to the Steelers.
Parker was modestly involved in the blowout defeat, but saw fellow wideouts Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills outpace him in both receptions and yardage. However, the second-year receiver did log a team-high 37-yard catch, and checked in second overall in targets. Although he clearly has plenty of room for improvement, Parker did turn in a much better sophomore campaign, tallying new career highs in receptions (56), yards (744) and touchdowns (four) over just one more game than he played in 2015.
