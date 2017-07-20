Smith (undisclosed) was placed on the PUP by Miami on Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Smith was signed by Miami after being passed over during the 2017 NFL Draft. He is a long shot at best to make the team and his odds will get longer if he misses significant time during training camp.

