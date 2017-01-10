Dolphins' Dion Jordan: Not expected to return to Miami
Jordan (knee) and the Dolphins are expected to part ways, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Jordan didn't play this season due to multiple suspensions (PED/drugs) and two knee surgeries. The former third overall pick has been a bust with Miami and is expected to be cut.
