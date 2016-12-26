Sims caught two passes for 10 yards in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Bills.

Sims was coming off a two touchdown performance against the Jets in Week 15 before his poor showing Saturday. He has yet to have more than 53 yards and four catches in any game this season, most of his value being predicated on his catching a touchdown. Against the Patriots and their No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, Sims likely won't have much fantasy value in Week 17.