Sims secured all five of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 30-12 wild-card loss to the Steelers.

The jumbo-sized tight end was once again a trusted part of the short passing game, with his five receptions surpassing his total from any regular-season game in 2016. Sims upped his involvement in the offense after Jordan Cameron went on injured reserve in early November with a concussion, and he served as a reliable target for both Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore. In the process, Sims set a new career high in receptions (26) and touchdowns (four).