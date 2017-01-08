Dolphins' Dion Sims: Tallies five receptions in wild-card loss
Sims secured all five of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 30-12 wild-card loss to the Steelers.
The jumbo-sized tight end was once again a trusted part of the short passing game, with his five receptions surpassing his total from any regular-season game in 2016. Sims upped his involvement in the offense after Jordan Cameron went on injured reserve in early November with a concussion, and he served as a reliable target for both Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore. In the process, Sims set a new career high in receptions (26) and touchdowns (four).
More News
-
Dolphins' Dion Sims: Silent in regular-season finale•
-
Dolphins' Dion Sims: Catches two passes in win•
-
Dolphins' Dion Sims: Two touchdowns against Jets•
-
Dolphins' Dion Sims: Catches touchdown Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Dion Sims: Posts 39 yards receiving in Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Dion Sims: Posts season-high receiving yardage total in Week 12 win•