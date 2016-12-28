Dolphins' Isa Abdul-Quddus: Not expected to play Sunday
Abdul-Quddus (neck/shoulder) is unlikely to play Sunday versus New England, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins will play it safe with Abdul-Quddus as the game means very little to them. The Dolphins are a beat up team on defense and may choose to rest several regulars in this game.
