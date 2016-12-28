Abdul-Quddus (neck/shoulder) is unlikely to play Sunday versus New England, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins will play it safe with Abdul-Quddus as the game means very little to them. The Dolphins are a beat up team on defense and may choose to rest several regulars in this game.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola