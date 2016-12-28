Abdul-Quddus (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Abdul-Quddus suffered the shoulder injury in the Week 16 win over the Bills and was spotted in a sling in the locker room afterward, so the Dolphins quickly determined he wouldn't be available for the regular-season finale or the playoffs. Because Reshad Jones (shoulder) previously landed on IR as well, the Dolphins now will be without both of their starting safeties going forward. Abdul Quddus, who finishes the season with 77 tackles, two interceptions and one sack in 15 games, will be replaced on the 53-man roster by safety A.J. Hendy, who was signed from the practice squad in a corresponding move.