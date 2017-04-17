Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Attends Dolphins' workouts

Landry was present for the start of the Dolphins' offseason workout program Monday, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Landry is currently set to earn under $1 million this season, which comes after he's led the Dolphins in receptions in each of his first three NFL campaigns. As not only Miami's top offensive playmaker, but also one of the team's leaders in the locker room, he's someone the organization hopes to secure to a long-term contract. Knowing that initiative, and after seeing many of his teammates taken care of financially this offseason, Landry's faith in striking a deal is evidenced by his decision to attend the Dolphins' voluntary workouts, keeping a harmonious relationship between he and the team as preparations turn toward the 2017 campaign.