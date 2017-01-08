Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Leads Dolphins receivers in wild-card loss
Landry secured 11 of 14 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 30-12 wild-card loss to the Steelers.
In what was an otherwise dismal afternoon, Landry stepped up with a remarkable performance and served as Matt Moore's most trusted target on the afternoon. The third-year receiver made catches all over the short and intermediate passing windows, and was typically proficient tacking on yards after receptions as well. Although he saw a slight reduction in targets overall during his first season in new head coach Adam Gase's offense, Landry still posted the second-best reception (94) and yardage totals (1,136) of his career.
