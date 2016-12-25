Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Quiet day in Week 16 win
Landry hauled in three of six targets for 29 yards, netted zero yards on his sole rush, and totaled 25 yards on a pair of punt returns in Saturday's 34-31 overtime victory over the Bills.
Landry's saw a statistical downturn Saturday, as he notched just three catches for the second straight week. However, unlike last Saturday evening against the Jets, there was no play that resembled the 66-yarder that saved Landry's fantasy day in that contest. The third-year receiver will try to finish up the regular season on a strong note versus the Patriots in Week 17.
