Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Tallies 76 receiving yards, TD in Week 17 loss

Landry hauled in nine of 12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots.

The PPR machine was in vintage form, seeing a team-high amount of targets and posting his second-highest amount of receptions on the season with them. After a four-game stretch in Weeks 9-12 where he posted just 18 receptions on 24 looks, Landry came on strong to close out the season, totaling between 76 and 108 receiving yards in four of his last five contests and also hauling in a pair of scores over that span. He remains one of the most trusted options for whomever lines up behind center for the Dolphins, and figures to be a pivotal part of the team's postseason plans.